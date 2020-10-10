Base Idle Reset

Before I post a pic, do you have one of yours?
I'd like to post this for all the newer mustang owners and the others like me that never took the base idle reset seriously. I've had multiple engines and various setups but never once done the base idle reset. I just replaced the lifters in my car after having one collapse. I thought the bottom end had come apart because of the violent knocking coming from it.
So I did what some of us typically do. I turned a two day protect into a couple week extended project. There's a few rules in my projects. Never put fasteners back in without wire brushing them. This helps them go back in smoothly. Clean out the holes they came out of. Clean surfaces where gaskets go until you are tired of cleaning them.... then clean them one more time. Paint or repaint anything that's removed if possible. If not... clean clean clean. Dielectric grease every time. Anti seize everywhere applicable. Before reassembly check everything several times. Don't put off doing things till later because half the time that thing will cause you problems right off the bat.
So base idle reset. Just for the fun of it I watched every video I could find on this. I also read all the step by step posts I could find. I pasted every one of these texts into separate documents. So what did I find? All of them left out at least one step. The omits were random. As in they all left out something different. All of them. Some meant to leave it out I guess and some might have assumed you'd just do it. I'd rather have every single step and I'll decide if I want to skip steps.
These step need to be done in a specific order for a reason.
Results: my car doesn't stall every time I stop for the first time in years. The idle is perfect. You can just tell things are set correctly.
The other thing I remembered is that I like this car much better if it's not my daily driver. I bought it new and have been driving it since 1988. It's been back and forth as primary and occasional. It's about 1k miles from having 400k on it.
Anyway, do yourself a favor and do the reset!
 

wonder how much it would cost to ship you a pair
So how does the 'base idle reset' in the 'surging idle checklist' stack up?
Is it complete?
If not can you give us a break down of the complete procedure?
 
Before I post a pic, do you have one of yours?
It's included in the has something missing crowd. I'm gonna type it all out at some point. I'm just hoping i don't miss a step.... :rlaugh:
Brew2L's video is actually very good and easy to follow. He made a new video recently and said he forgot to include one thing in that old vid so you'd have to watch both to get all of it.
 
