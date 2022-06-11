I adjusted my valves too tight and foolishly been driving the car the past few days. When I went back to readjust the valves properly I noticed that #5 exhaust valve pushrod was bent. Replaced the pushrod and now when I set the rocker to zero lash I can’t torque the poly lock to 18lbs. The rest of the rockers reach spec within 1/2 turn after zero lash except for this one. I tried shimming it and it still doesn’t reach spec. Even tried 1 1/2 turn ( I know that’s too much) just to see and still couldn’t hit 18lbs.



I noticed that the exhaust rocker sits slightly lower than the intake rocker, it’s not perfectly inline like the other rockers. Did I bend a valve or maybe ruin a lifter by having the rockers super tight ?