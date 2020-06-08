Best clutch cable replacement

Reyyyyab
Member
-
- Mar 16, 2020
-
- 56
-
- 2
-
- 8
-
- 21
Which one is the best? Dont want to go through this same problem again
|Thread starter
|Similar threads
|Forum
|Replies
|Date
|Which Clutch Linkage Is Best-oem-cable-hydraulic
|1965 - 1973 Classic Mustangs -General/Talk-
|6
|Clutch Cable Replacement, which is the best to get?
|Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
|15
|Best Clutch Cable to buy....
|1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk-
|21
|N
|what is the best clutch cable
|Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
|10
|I
|2002 GT - Best Clutch / cable setup
|SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech
|15
|6
|what is the best clutch cable?
|Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
|5
|S
|Who makes the best adjustable clutch cable?
|Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
|24
|1
|Best Clutch Flywheel and Clutch cables
|1994 - 1995 Specific Tech
|10
|S
|best clutch cable kit?
|1994 - 1995 Specific Tech
|6
|Who makes the BEST clutch cable?
|1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
|14
|R
|Best clutch cable set up?
|Classic Mustang Specific Tech
|17
|1
|clutch cable stretching. Best option?
|Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
|2
|Whats best King cobra or Spec & Clutch Cable ??
|1994 - 1995 Specific Tech
|21
|clutch cable snapped today, whats the best one to buy??
|Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
|15
|M
|Best way to install clutch cable
|1994 - 1995 Specific Tech
|5
|best lube for clutch cable
|Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
|12
|0
|Whats the Best Adjustable clutch cable kit.
|SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech
|4
|J
|Best Deals on Hi-Po 94/95 Clutch Cable
|1994 - 1995 Specific Tech
|2
|S
|Best 99-04 Mustang GT clutch kit replacement?
|SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech
|1
|0
|Drivetrain Best Clutch and Flywheel Combo?
|SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech
|4
|Turbo Build Questions?
|SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech
|3
|I
|Best "stock" Clutch?
|1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
|7
|Drivetrain Best Hydraulic Clutch Kit For T-56?
|Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
|2
|D
|Heads And Clutch - Best To Pull Motor ?
|Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
|17
|D
|best clutch for 99 v6???
|SN95 V6 Mustang Tech
|0
|8
|best clutch for 1989 5.0?
|Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
|9
|Best clutch for a stock 5.0
|1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
|14
|N
|Best Clutch choice?
|SVT Tech Forum
|4
|best place to buy centerforce df clutch?
|1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk-
|4
|B
|whats the best clutch for $250
|1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
|6
|best clutch
|SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech
|16
|5
|best clutch for the power
|1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
|18
|S
|Best Clutch for 01 cobra stock
|SVT Tech Forum
|6
|what is the best clutch
|1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
|15
|New best but need some clutch adjusting tips
|1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
|17
|clutch problems, and best underdrive pulleys?
|SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech
|6
|04 Cobra 520lb tq , 510hp = stock clutch destruction...need new one what kind is best
|Regional Forums and Event Information
|30
|Best clutch for power adder with 450+ rwtq
|SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech
|13
|Clutch Replacement Times - Who is the Best?
|1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
|14
|S
|Best clutch Kit for 04 must handle up to 500hp
|SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech
|5
|Rebulding Tranny. Best Flywheel/Clutch For MY Car
|Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
|50
|Whats the best clutch combo to use?
|SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech
|3
|A
|Best Clutch
|1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
|1
|Best way to break in a clutch?
|Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
|15
|Best site to order SPEC Clutches
|1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
|3
|Best clutch? Opinions wanted!
|1994 - 1995 Specific Tech
|10
|What's best clutch set-up for 03 Cobra
|SVT Tech Forum
|2
|best clutch for my needs??
|Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
|12
|Best place to order McLeod clutch and Fidanza aluminum flywheel?
|SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech
|3
|Best clutch and pressurel plate to buy for my combo?
|Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
|31