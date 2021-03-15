Best shop for restoration

B

brian boytano

New Member
Nov 6, 2002
23
0
1
37
dallas/fort worth
Visit site
I’ve owned my 2002 GT since I was 19! She’s been parked for a while and I would like to do a full restoration on her. Anyone know a good shop I can trust her with? I live in Dallas, Texas.

First stop is fluids myself and new tires. She still has original clutch even after 100k miles. Tempted to put a kenne bell whipple charger. When I turn 40 in 2 years I want to do the body work and new paint job.

Thoughts? Ideas?
 

  • Sponsors(?)


You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

M
Progress Thread '96 Saleen S281 restoration project
Replies
3
Views
806
SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech
m98alissa
M
mob
Progress Thread Mob's Resto Project Thread
Replies
18
Views
1K
1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
mob
mob
X
Another no start.
Replies
3
Views
492
Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
7991LXnSHO
7991LXnSHO
Busaboy
Timing issue??
Replies
46
Views
3K
Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
Busaboy
Busaboy
Bustedknuckle
Greetings New to forum
Replies
2
Views
494
The Welcome Wagon
77 Must-Stang
77 Must-Stang
Top Bottom