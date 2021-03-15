Best shop for restoration

brian boytano
I’ve owned my 2002 GT since I was 19! She’s been parked for a while and I would like to do a full restoration on her. Anyone know a good shop I can trust her with? I live in Dallas, Texas.
First stop is fluids myself and new tires. She still has original clutch even after 100k miles. Tempted to put a kenne bell whipple charger. When I turn 40 in 2 years I want to do the body work and new paint job.
Thoughts? Ideas?
