best way to build a 5.0?

  • Sponsors(?)


5spd GT

5spd GT

"the 5.0 owns all"
Founding Member
Aug 7, 2002
9,516
3
79
Arkansas
Visit site
Your question is a bit vague:)

Do you want the most power out of a stock block?

Do you want the best heads, cam, intake?

Do you want a 'wicked' daily driver that will put holes in your wallet?

Do you want an all out drag car?

Give a bit more details on what you are wanting to know...
 
9

97six

New Member
Aug 16, 2007
2
0
0
im thinking in the range of 400rwhp, with more in it, a good daily driver, and a weekend warrior.

i was also thinking of Trick Flow heads, cam, and intake on the top end, and a stroker kit in the bottom end.
 
Foxfan88

Foxfan88

My Grandpa has great wood.
Sep 13, 2004
2,487
3
0
32
Miami, Ok
its hard to get 400 HP out of a SBF, it can be done, but the heads and cam required to make this power operatie WAY UP in the rpms, like around 7 -8k, by the time you get it making that power, the car will be a DOG down low and wont be any fun to drive, wont be a good daily driver either.

if you want to go the N/A route, start with a 351 block, a stroked 351 will be able to make 400 horse alot easier and more effieciently than a 302, 347 could probably do it, if you want to spend the money.

personally to get 400 horse out of a small motor efficiently and still have good street manners is a power adder IMO.

a 302 with a good HCI, and 8-10 psi with a centrifugal hits 400 pretty easy. stroke it and it really starts making power.

nitrous is also a good power adder. has more of a KICK in the ass as opposed to a centrifugal supercharger building up power as rpm increases, but the downside is your power is in the bottle and more of a hassle to mess with it. where your supercharger runs all the time and makes boost when you need it. plus if you get hardcore with the n2o, after a year or two of filling up bottle you could've bought a SC


grab a trickflow HCI kit, throw an s-trim or novi2k on it running 8-10 psi. and you have a FAST car, making 400 horse, that'll run 11s. that will drive good on the street. and could be used as a DD. if you want to make some insane power. get the stoker kit you mention, rub some low compression pistons, and bullet-proof the bottom end and start spinning the SC to the moon and make 15 psi. you will be getting with it then.

under normal driving it will act like a n/a car ( but wont be a terd, since there is the stroker bottom end with a good HCI), once you cob down on it boost takes over and you take off like a rocket.

you could also fab up a turbo setup, usually takes more tuning expierence and more money but when done right a turbo rules all.
 
enyawix

enyawix

Member
Dec 18, 2005
507
1
19
127.0.0.1
"400 HP out of a SBF" Is easy!

351w block
Roller lifter conversion
stock 5.0ho cam
ebay gt40 or gt40p heads
ebay headers
1.6 or 1.7 rockers
drive only alternator "electrical water pump and fan"
small turbo
 
8

87'GTstang

New Member
Feb 16, 2004
1,025
0
0
enyawix said:
"400 HP out of a SBF" Is easy!

351w block
Click to expand...
Problem is, he was stating the question with a 5.0 block in mind.

Easiest route, keep that 5.0 engine as stock as possible, and shove a power adder in that engine bay with it.
 
DEFWISH

DEFWISH

Member
Feb 25, 2006
87
0
8
Wichita, Ks
331stroker ALL forged internals. 4blt mains aftermarket block.afr 205s custom cam some goddly big intakemanifold. and boost that beast!!! TURBO!!!!
 
P

phattridzs

New Member
Apr 30, 2016
1
0
0
61
have been looking for the same answer, hard to find, lots suggest to change stroke or go to a 351, would like to get 450 to 500 hp from my 302, my question is, the best rings to use for a supercharged 302
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

T
Engine 302 Build
Replies
5
Views
335
Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
Rcdgl
R
evintho
Drivetrain How do I remove the T handle from my shifter?
Replies
2
Views
266
Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
evintho
evintho
gonzo.ayres
1980-1982 4.2 V8 to 5.0 V8 swap
Replies
10
Views
1K
Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
2Blue2
2Blue2
T
Engine Need help with 5.0 ho speed density build
Replies
9
Views
649
Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
Willybill32
Willybill32
A
Engine Engine build on 89 5.0 opinion
Replies
7
Views
445
Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
NXcoupe
N
Top Bottom