Blinkers and running lights not working

Car: 1991 Ford Mustang LX Convertible - 89,000 miles



Hi All,



I have an issue were the left and right turn signals and running lights do not work in the front. No blinkers in the rear work. Running lights do work.



The hazards do work. In pic1 I have replaced the items that have a red X



The fuse with the light has also been replaced.



All new bulbs have been installed with new headlight hardness purchased from LMR.