Blue smoke out the tail pipe sometimes

Hi everyone,I have a 2002 mustang gt that i bought 2 months ago and it only has 74,000 miles on it. It's in great shape cosmetically! I does run really good also except sometimes when I start it up it blows out some blue smoke.When I first bought it it didn't seem to do it unless I just never noticed.Anyway it seems to be doing it more often and I am not quite sure what it is.There is maybe a little powerless and it seems to havI love e a shaky idle.I recently had the plugs changed cleaned the maf and tb, and iac.I was thinking maybe valve seals ,not sure?If some oul is getting into the cylinders I believe that could cause a shaky idle.I love mustangs and have money into this one and hope it isn't a huge repair.I really need some opinions on what people think is going on.It doesn't just blow blue smoke on a cold start.It does it sporadically, here and there not all the time .Thanks for any help.
 

