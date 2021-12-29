Hello, after months of this issue I thought I’d get other peoples opinions because I am stumped. On my 05 mustang gt, the brake lights and turn signals do not work. When I turn my night time running lights on my brake lights do turn on but when I press on the brake pedal they do not illuminate. (My head lights and front turn signals work fine). My turn signals in the rear do not work, but my trunk lid third brake light does work. When I do use my turn signals they will blink fast indicating that I have something wrong, and my hazards also do not work. I have replaced the wiring harness, bulbs, and checked the fuse in the smart junction box. If anyone has any idea on how I could fix this without spending thousands at a shop I’ll send cash your way!



Thank you!