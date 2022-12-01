Brake light recall (22S02)

E

Ed84c4

New Member
Nov 9, 2021
3
0
1
Hello, I’m having an issue getting reimbursed for the having to pay $400.00 to get brake lever replaced because of the plastic button deteriorated causing the brake light to stay on. At the time I had an issue Ford was not supplying the little plastic button so they had to replace the complete brake lever. Now I’m trying to get reimbursed now and Ford says that it is up to the dealer to reimburse me I’ve been working on this since June of this year with no refund. The dealership is telling me because the part number for the lever that I had replaced is not the part number that Ford has as the recall part number I’ve made several calls to Ford himself been to the dealer couple times keep getting accounting is working on it. Has anybody else been able to get reimbursed?
 

  • Sponsors (?)


You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

M
Fox Brakes sticking after booster rep.
Replies
12
Views
485
1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
Maciasmarci
M
K
Third brake light
Replies
2
Views
242
1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk-
Mustang5L5
Mustang5L5
E
Engine Blue Smoke when leaving stop, help diagnose
Replies
1
Views
272
SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech
Potomus Pete
Potomus Pete
V
Brakes 1985 Mustang Front Cobra Brake Conversion
Replies
3
Views
464
Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
Mustang5L5
Mustang5L5
K
Hydroboost nightmare!!
Replies
6
Views
684
SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech
Mustang5L5
Mustang5L5
Top Bottom
Hot
New
Menu