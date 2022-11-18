Fox Brakes sticking after booster rep.

M

Maciasmarci

Member
May 19, 2021
41
1
8
Hi, I have a 1990 5.0 with 99-04 mustang spindles/ caliper conversion. I am recently experiencing brake sticking at the front when I drive for about 15-20 mins. I’ve recently replaced the stock brake booster for a 1993 cobra booster and thought it was the adjusting rod but I backed it all the way off to eliminate that being the issue. After that I replaced my brake calipers ,rotors, pads and both cables… bled air and took for a test drive. After 15-20 mins I had the same brake smell and car was still braking on its own as I experienced prior to replacing parts. Master cylinder is new . After the drive I jacked the front end and I needed a bit of effort to turn the wheels by hand. Any help much appreciated.!
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

V
Brakes 1985 Mustang Front Cobra Brake Conversion
Replies
3
Views
428
Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
Mustang5L5
Mustang5L5
Mustang5L5
  • Locked
  • Sticky
Ultimate 5-lug swap thread - new/updated
Replies
17
Views
2K
1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
Mustang5L5
Mustang5L5
M
Gt convertible brake problems.
Replies
12
Views
389
1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk-
CAMTWO1070
CAMTWO1070
J
New to the Mustang life and community!
Replies
23
Views
1K
1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
General karthief
General karthief
M
1968 Mustang rear brakes locking up
Replies
16
Views
887
Classic Mustang Specific Tech
mcqueen
M
Top Bottom
Hot
New
Forum List
Menu