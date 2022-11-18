Hi, I have a 1990 5.0 with 99-04 mustang spindles/ caliper conversion. I am recently experiencing brake sticking at the front when I drive for about 15-20 mins. I’ve recently replaced the stock brake booster for a 1993 cobra booster and thought it was the adjusting rod but I backed it all the way off to eliminate that being the issue. After that I replaced my brake calipers ,rotors, pads and both cables… bled air and took for a test drive. After 15-20 mins I had the same brake smell and car was still braking on its own as I experienced prior to replacing parts. Master cylinder is new . After the drive I jacked the front end and I needed a bit of effort to turn the wheels by hand. Any help much appreciated.!