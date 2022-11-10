For Sale Brand new, unpainted rear bumper for 2013-2014 Mustangs, free to good home

SadbutTrue

SadbutTrue

Founding Member
May 1, 2002
2,390
4
49
38
Granada Hills, California
Visit site
Greetings,

I'm helping my dad sell a bumper he's been sitting on for several years... the car bumped into a curb years back and he'd been meaning to paint it to match his car and install it, but... well, he's old and doesn't want to. Finally had insurance take care of it a few months ago.

It *is*, however, a perfectly new, still in wrapping, aftermarket bumper. It'd be a shame to cut it up and waste it.

Its located in Thousand Oaks, California. Dad would prefer someone just pick it up, but if you're interested and will pay shipping ahead of time we can probably work that out.

Pictures here:
 
SadbutTrue

SadbutTrue

Founding Member
May 1, 2002
2,390
4
49
38
Granada Hills, California
Visit site
Pictures didn't want to post with the original message, so they are attached below

If there are other good places to post these (other sites, other categories), please let me know. Just trying to make sure it doesn't end up in the trash. Thanks!
 

Attachments

  • 20221010_110709_1.jpg
    20221010_110709_1.jpg
    367 KB · Views: 3
  • 20221010_110752_1.jpg
    20221010_110752_1.jpg
    453.9 KB · Views: 3
  • 20221010_110810_1.jpg
    20221010_110810_1.jpg
    666 KB · Views: 3
  • 20221010_110830_1.jpg
    20221010_110830_1.jpg
    758.2 KB · Views: 3
  • 20221010_110849_1.jpg
    20221010_110849_1.jpg
    516.1 KB · Views: 3
  • Like
Reactions: 1 user
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Colorado66
Progress Thread 2014 V6 'chelle-b Ii'
Replies
30
Views
5K
2005 - 2014 S-197 Mustang -General/Talk-
Noobz347
Noobz347
M
  • Locked
Expired 2014 Mustang Gt 1400miles Project /salvage
Replies
0
Views
2K
S197 Mustangs For Sale (2005-14)
miletibros
M
DSG03GT
  • Locked
Expired Fs: 2003 Ford Mustang Gt/manual/120,000km/dsg
Replies
0
Views
2K
SN95 Mustangs For Sale (1994-04)
DSG03GT
DSG03GT
M
  • Locked
SOLD 2011 Mustang Gt Premium - Manual - Glass Roof - Brembos - Nav - 44k - $25k (raleigh, Nc)
Replies
0
Views
2K
S197 Mustangs For Sale (2005-14)
mec011
M
MRaburn
Vaughn Gittin Jr and the 845hp 2014 Ford Mustang RTR
Replies
1
Views
1K
StangNet Site News
Noobz347
Noobz347
Top Bottom
Hot
New
Forum List
Menu