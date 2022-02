Hi Guys -Butch here -I have pulled a 302 out of a junked stang and put it in my 48 ford panel. swapped the 2 bbl int & carb with a matching edelbrock carb & man. Now I want to swap the heads.Installing a set of gt40,s that have 202/160 valves. any thoughts on the uptake in hp. I heard the engine run before it was pulled no rattles or pings.. any comments would be appreciated