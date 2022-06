I wouldn't mess with it. Install it straight up and degree the cam and call it a day. Advancing it 4 degrees might give you some more low-end torque, and might lower the RPM peak torque happens at.



If you have 3.73's, you might not really need that. Really, this is a question that requires understanding your total combo and what your goals are. Even then, telling you if advancing it is worth it is a shot in the dark. The stock HO cam already makes decent torque down low.



With an aftermarket timing chain set, i would definitely degree the cam even if it is stock