I have a 5.0 out of an early 90's mustang that I am building to go in a 65 Falcon. The engine only had about 30,000 miles on it so the machine shop recommended reusing the stock forged pistons due to not needing to be bored. I have a set of GT40P heads that are at the machine shop getting a valve job and setup for the cam that they recommended me going with. I looked up the specs and can't find it anywhere so I called the shop and he said it is a custom grind that he has done up for near stock 5.0's. Specs are Duration @.050 214/220, LSA 112, Lift 482/496 w/1.6 and 513/527 w/ 1.7. I am needing some advice on how this cam will act with the 1.6 vs 1.7 rockers. Car will use the mustang AOD and has 3.73 gears. I just can't find a grind close to it that I could do some research to compare. Any advice on which rockers to go with and if I will need to use anything other than the stock converter?