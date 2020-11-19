Hey guys, I am new here and fairly new to the 5.0 world. I have been an FE guy for about 20 years but recently decided to buy a 5.0 setup to go in my 65 Falcon. Got everything from the donor car and got everything in place to find that the engine was knocking. Pulled it back out and decided to beef it up a little before putting it back in but need suggestions on the cam. Block was bored 30 over and zero decked. Bought a set of D0OE 351W heads that have been cleaned up and had a little work done. 1.94 intake and 1.6 exhaust valves installed. Flow numbers are 188 on the intake and 176 on the exhaust. Chambers vary between 62cc and 65cc. I figured Compression right in the 9.6 or so with the standard felpro gasket that came with my gasket kit. Intake is a professional products "RPM" copy that has been cleaned up. Should have bought another intake but after a week of cleaning up the runners after work, I am using this one. That is where I am right now on the engine. Car will run an AOD with a Baughman engineering valve body kit. The rear end is a 59 9" with 3.73 gears. Not sure on the tire size yet. I still have the stock cam available still but want to take advantage of the upgrades if possible. Car will be used to go to local get togethers, swap meets and be driven to work probably once every few weeks. Thanks for the help guys.