Can a stock computer on 94 95 Gt hold tunes for h/c/I

Just trying to figure out what I need to do from when I do engine modifications for my mustang. I would like to do a explorer heads and intake swap with the gt40 heads not the gt40p because of the spark pug angle. For a cam I pan on getting something mild and was looking at the summit racing e303+ cam (different than the ford e303) but would love to hear other cheap and drivable cams.

With these mods I have heard that I need a tune and also that the stock computers are finicky. Can I get my stock computer tuned to work with the mods I want? Or should I get a different computer? Was looking at one of the mega squirt computers because they can plug directly into the stock harness. Any thoughts or should I look at another aftermarket management system.

Also on a side note does anyone know for a mild cam what springs should I use with the gt40 heads, can I use the stock Ho springs from the 7e head from the mustang motor, what spring rate should I look for with a mild cam, and do I need different rockers?

Lots of questions hope I posted this in the right section of the form as well.
 
