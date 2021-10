About 6 months ago I found a big hole in the vacuum line coming off the intake (behind throttle body) that goes to the canister purge valve. The line run behind the passenger side fender and disappears. So I just ran about 2 feet of new hose from the intake and stuck a bolt in the other end of the hose to plug it. Could this cause a intermediate high idle problem (around 1500 rpm)? Or any problems at all?