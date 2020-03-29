Engine Cant figure out drive pulley's???

I have an 04 Mach 1 with just barely 100k miles.
My issue has me puzzled.
If the car sits overnight and it rains during the night then the 1st start of the day the volt gauge will drop instantly from 14v to 12.1v for about 5-10 secs and just before the gauge jumps back to 14.3ish volts the belt will squeal for a couple seconds. Then the rest of the day its fine even if its been raining.

In the last 2 yrs or less I have replaced the water pump, all idler pulleys, rebuilt alt,new power steering pump,belt tensioner,new AC comp and the belt. Nothing fixes the issue. I did not replace all of those items because of this issue.

When I got new belt I replaced all idlers and tensioner.
Had alt rebuilt do to not properly charging.
AC comp was leaking and so was PS pump.
Water pump and alt were about the same time 2 yrs ago.

Everything works, runs great and did a full repaint this past summer.

Today I removed the belt and replaced the tensioner again, then checked to make sure all pulley's spun freely and they did. For a second I thought I might have a heard a very small and quick squeak on the alt pulley but not sure.

So Im at a loss, any ideas?

Pic just to show...lol

Mach1.jpg
 

Check to see if your tensioner is "bottoming out " limiting proper tension.
 
I even replaced it today to be sure.
There is enough movement in both directions, tensioner really does not move at all when I give it that first start and the volts drop. But the short couple second squeal sounds as if its coming from the driver side but Im not sure on that, doesnt last long enough to really locate.

EDIT:
Only original pulley left now is the crank pulley.
 
This is a good one, my 98 gt with aluminum underdrive pullies wore out cup in the waterpump pulley and gave me a constant squeal.do with that what you will.I hate throwing parts at a problem but you might try a 1/2 inch shorter belt to make the tensioner work harder preventing this obvious slipping.Of course I'm now grasping at straws.
 
Top Bottom