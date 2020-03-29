I have an 04 Mach 1 with just barely 100k miles.My issue has me puzzled.If the car sits overnight and it rains during the night then the 1st start of the day the volt gauge will drop instantly from 14v to 12.1v for about 5-10 secs and just before the gauge jumps back to 14.3ish volts the belt will squeal for a couple seconds. Then the rest of the day its fine even if its been raining.In the last 2 yrs or less I have replaced the water pump, all idler pulleys, rebuilt alt,new power steering pump,belt tensioner,new AC comp and the belt. Nothing fixes the issue. I did not replace all of those items because of this issue.When I got new belt I replaced all idlers and tensioner.Had alt rebuilt do to not properly charging.AC comp was leaking and so was PS pump.Water pump and alt were about the same time 2 yrs ago.Everything works, runs great and did a full repaint this past summer.Today I removed the belt and replaced the tensioner again, then checked to make sure all pulley's spun freely and they did. For a second I thought I might have a heard a very small and quick squeak on the alt pulley but not sure.So Im at a loss, any ideas?Pic just to show...lol