Car Breakin

M

Moebedder

New Member
Oct 16, 2012
1
0
1
69
My locked 2007 Mustang GT was 'broken' into but I don't know how as there was no damage I can find.
The battery was dead so no alarm but, the car was definitely locked.
Also, the neighbors car, a Honda Accord, was also broken into without damage.
Anybody know how this was done?

Thanks.
 

  • Sponsors(?)


Noobz347

Noobz347

Stangnet Facilities Maint Tech... Er... Janitor
Admin Dude
Jan 4, 1985
29,592
11,299
234
Box behind Walmart
www.stangnet.com
The simplest solution (if I were doing it) would be to leave an RF receiver/recorder in your yard for a few days. Something like this:

View: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=oEHfPPo1ZlU&ab_channel=TechMinds


It could look like a rock, stick, or anything else you could think of. I'd drop it off when you weren't home and scoop it back up again while you were away. It's easy to spot the spike in RF and from there, I only need to play that data back on the correct frequency.

I continue to blast those recorded signals out until I see your headlights blink.


On a side note: If you have any wireless cameras on or near your property, they likely have access to those too unless they were configured professionally. They probably also have access to your wireless router (fairly simple to do).

You should take steps and never log into your modem or router console wirelessly. You should also assume that your home network is compromised (even if it is not). I only have to catch someone logging to your router wirelessly [one time] in order to own your network and every device on it that considers it a private network to include phones.

Change your passwords for [everything]. Packet sniffers don't lie.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

W
2007 and older Shelby GT electrical issues.
Replies
1
Views
84
The Welcome Wagon
MustangIIMatt
MustangIIMatt
P
Is there a way to change the settings on a mustangs anti theif?
Replies
0
Views
199
2005 - 2009 Specific Tech
PHANTOMk
P
S
EMERGENCY FLASHERS COME ON INTERMITTENTLY- UNCOMMANDED PERIMETER LIGHTING TSB?
Replies
0
Views
243
2005 - 2009 Specific Tech
SGREENE0913
S
7991LXnSHO
Electrical Battery Quick Disconnect use
Replies
10
Views
492
Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
7991LXnSHO
7991LXnSHO
G
6.7 Swap Mustang
Replies
2
Views
301
2005 - 2014 S-197 Mustang -General/Talk-
MustangIIMatt
MustangIIMatt
Top Bottom