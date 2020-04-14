hey all! New to the forum here so please forgive me of any wrong doing!



Here's the deal. 94 mustang gt, was originally purchased as a 347 naturally aspirated car. I bought it about a year ago and this winter I put a microsquirt ecu, dw 340 lph pump/60lb injectors, msd distributor and coil, pro comp intake/elbow(super Victor efi knock off), and vortech super charger. Took the car to get it dyno tuned and about an hour or 2 in to it my car won't rev past 4500 due to it breaking up so badly. I take it home and change the things and car seems to improve but still not running great at higher rpm. While running one day the embrace got hot and started smoking and it also started to melt the distributor connector. I went back to stock dizzy and added another 2 ground wires. I'm sort of new to performance builds so I need help to be able to get back to the dyno!