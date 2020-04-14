Progress Thread Car runs poorly over 4500rpm

hey all! New to the forum here so please forgive me of any wrong doing!

Here's the deal. 94 mustang gt, was originally purchased as a 347 naturally aspirated car. I bought it about a year ago and this winter I put a microsquirt ecu, dw 340 lph pump/60lb injectors, msd distributor and coil, pro comp intake/elbow(super Victor efi knock off), and vortech super charger. Took the car to get it dyno tuned and about an hour or 2 in to it my car won't rev past 4500 due to it breaking up so badly. I take it home and change the things and car seems to improve but still not running great at higher rpm. While running one day the embrace got hot and started smoking and it also started to melt the distributor connector. I went back to stock dizzy and added another 2 ground wires. I'm sort of new to performance builds so I need help to be able to get back to the dyno!
 

Does it work better with the stock distributor? MSD = Makes sparks dissapear. Those distributors are a known problem.

Kurt
 
I can sanity check the tune for you if you like, I am very familiar with it.

Something most shops overlook quite often is checking the spark hardware latency, they assume they are getting what is commanded but often they are not. improper ignition settings can cause a meltdown of the ing system components.
 
