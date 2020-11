watch the load value move in the VE table, is the AFR table flat in those same cell areas?



The VE table may need to be altered to keep the PW relatively flat when this occurs.



you can also try richening the VE map a bit, sometimes the oscillation will smooth out with a bit more fuel. 13.8ish usually does the trick but smells so I try to shoot for 14.4ish



you may also have an idle valve that is not holding position.. if you remove the valve or make a block off plate for it and it will idle steady with the throttle screw setting then the valve is the issue