Change Apperance

ZincBolt

Feb 8, 2016
I am wanting to set my car up like a NASCAR theme. I am currently trying to find wheels similar and also put in some ideas too.
 

ZincBolt

Feb 8, 2016
Everyone does the same thing. Why i do not know but just to switch it up and make it look NASCAR style for a little would draw more attention than just something everyone else does.
 
blackgt460

Jun 3, 2003
To each their own. Personally I'm getting my new edge painted and restoring the interior best I can with elbow grease as the interior on these can only be so nice. For me it's a car in 99-04 I desperately wanted as a 16-20 year old but couldn't afford and I got this for a killer price of 2500. It's like a blast from the past for me. I'm doing the spoiler delete welded up so when it's finished it should look like a brand new black 04 without the spoiler option, pretty much a black bullitt. From there I'm going bolt ons and Weld Rts wheels and drag radials to hopefully have a consistent upper 12 sec new edge (I'm on the east coast, Cecil County and Atco) where bone stock new edges can run high 13s on a -600 DA day. There should be no clowning of each other's new edges as they can be fun cruisers or stripped down respectable street cars depending on your approach but they are certainly not off the rip fast or very well put together for 2017 standards, most of us that have them do so out of nostalgia, affordability, ease and price of repair and upgrade or all the above.
 
Apr 22, 2017
Just buy these in a 5x4.5 bolt pattern and begin collecting stickers from anyone and everyone who will give them to you. Once you have enough to coat the entire car, do so but leave room for your number of choice on the doors and hood. Lower the car as much as possible; I'd say at least a 3/2 drop minimum. With rims, tires, lowering kit, and stickers, I think you could probably do it all for less than $1000, easily.
The only concern I have is with the 15" wheels, you may have to get smaller brakes for the front. I do believe the v6 brakes clear 15's though. If not, look at the older cars of the same chassis.
 

General karthief
Aug 25, 2016
And you want me to weight in on this because?
Is it because I am a nascar fan?
Because you know there is something funny here someplace?
Well there is, it's going to be a new edge nascar that never was.
All kidding aside, it is your car, planning and execution are key to a build of any kind, since there are no examples of what you want, look to road race cars for inspiration, good luck and keep us posted.
Noobz, I would ask mike for a real world opinion.
 
Noobz347

Jan 4, 1985
karthief said:
And you want me to weight in on this because?
Is it because I am a nascar fan?
Because you know there is something funny here someplace?
Well there is, it's going to be a new edge nascar that never was.
All kidding aside, it is your car, planning and execution are key to a build of any kind, since there are no examples of what you want, look to road race cars for inspiration, good luck and keep us posted.
Noobz, I would ask mike for a real world opinion.
There's a CT in this thread. :ninja:
 
74stang2togo

Mar 7, 2002
This thread got a reply after years of no activity, so out of curiousity I clicked on the OP's profile to see what had become of them. They had a whopping three posts, so I decided to see what they were. One of them was this thread, which I found entertaining, and expressed my appreciation for such entertainment accordingly using the appropriate buttons available to me on each of the posts.

Sometims I also get nostalgic and go look at old threads I remember fondly and if I see something that should've been responded to with one of the reactions (which in some cases, weren't even available yet when the post was fresh) I'll use them there as well. Also, sometimes, I decide to mess with you, Noobz, RaggedGT, or Mike and like something they posted years ago just to see what the hell happens.

