Change Apperance

To each their own. Personally I'm getting my new edge painted and restoring the interior best I can with elbow grease as the interior on these can only be so nice. For me it's a car in 99-04 I desperately wanted as a 16-20 year old but couldn't afford and I got this for a killer price of 2500. It's like a blast from the past for me. I'm doing the spoiler delete welded up so when it's finished it should look like a brand new black 04 without the spoiler option, pretty much a black bullitt. From there I'm going bolt ons and Weld Rts wheels and drag radials to hopefully have a consistent upper 12 sec new edge (I'm on the east coast, Cecil County and Atco) where bone stock new edges can run high 13s on a -600 DA day. There should be no clowning of each other's new edges as they can be fun cruisers or stripped down respectable street cars depending on your approach but they are certainly not off the rip fast or very well put together for 2017 standards, most of us that have them do so out of nostalgia, affordability, ease and price of repair and upgrade or all the above.