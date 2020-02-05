Looking for some help on a check engine light issue.



1993 mustang cobra

Smog delete

Threw all the normal codes for smog delete. Chipped it. Now no more smog codes.

Replaced 3 capacitors on A9L compu

After chipping had a code for idle out of limit and map out of limits.

Set timing (10 btdc), check fuel pressure 42 psi, set TPS .975 ohms, set idle to about 800 rpm. MAF cleaned, throttle body cleaned, vacuum checked good. Reseated map sensor

Idles smooth.

Codes check 11 key in engine off

Codes check 6 and 11 key in engine on

Balance check 90.



Not sure about 6 vs 8 code on key in engine on?



I have cai



Previous owner added a external phantom automated tach, fuel pressure and oil pressure sensor.



The oil pressure gauge on dash reads zero with external gauge jumpered off instrument panel. Removed the jumper the oil pressure on instrument panel goes up but not very much.

Tested gauge by attaching to neg battery terminal goes to full high.

Points to a oil pressure send failure.



Replacing oil sender and idle air control tomorrow. But don't think oil pressure would trip cel. IAC may help but idle is in limits.



Replacing speedometer cable can't this weekend but once again I don't think that would affect cel.



Overall, cel comes 3 seconds after start goes out when accelerating through 1600 rpm back on at 2200. Stays on during deceleration. No stored codes. I have cleared codes.



Looking for any ideas or places to go next. Thanks for any input in advance.