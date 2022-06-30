Chevy 2.7 turbos?

Anybody have any thoughts on Chevy's 2.7L turbo offering? My BIL is looking at getting a new Silverado and it looks like a majority of the available listings have them equipped with this turbo 4-cylinder. Some have the V8 and the six is darn near impossible to find.

He's just looking for something basic, so trying to keep it as low-priced as possible.
 

