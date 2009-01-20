Clicking noise when trying to start car

I recently purchased an 06 4.0 convertible. It started perfect for bit. Then all the sudden after a short run it would make a click sound and nothing. Then after sitting a while it would crank over. Well this morning I stared it to warm up realized i left my wallet. Shut it off ran in got my wallet came out and tried to start and click. I tracked the source of the clicking to under the glove box in a panel . turns out it was the ecm i puled it put it checked connections and put it back . it cranked right up. Next day same thing except this time i just wiggled the ecm and it turned over. Replacing the ecm tomorrow. I am sure this is not an isolated case judging by this thread.