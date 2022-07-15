So when I bought my car a few years ago the cluster bezel was busted up at the top screws and the dash mounts were busted too. Fast forward to now and I’ve got a new cluster bezel and LMRs cluster bezel repair kit in. The problem is that the cluster bezel is sitting too far out not allowing me to put the column shrouds in place. It’s been like this ever since I did the heater core job the day after I bought the car even before I replaced the bezel.If I take the cluster bezel out I can fit the upper and lower column shroud on just fine. No wires are getting in the way and it fits just fine up at the top. Anyone ever had this happen?