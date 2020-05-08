Clutch adjust not pedal adjust

So I have a 93 fox Calypso green car. Clutch is 6 years old was driving to San Diego driving smooth. Get to Yuma Az to get fuel start driving all gears shifting fine until I get and shift to 5th gear a faint little grind. T5 was bought brand new and installed Oct 2016 not even 4 years old.
but got to parents house did not use all week I was frustrated with car still am. But could not find anything on clutch. Only thing I found was clutch pedal adjust which I did not need.
well I have a maximum Motorsports fork, cable, and cable firewall adjuster. So I pulled on cableas stated on maximum Motorsports site. Allot of play But again I don’t need pedal adjustment but grind I. 5 went away. Drove home to Az and again grind in 5th only.
my question is where do I adjust clutch not pedal adjust. Trans is good but need to figure this out at my wits end on this.
 

