Cobra #3000 In The House!

Just joined the forum after acquiring 1993 Cobra #3000 a few weeks ago.She‘s red over gray leather, 64k miles, has a Vortech SC and some other bolts ons. The car has had the same caretaker from new and is darn near flawless. I am super stoked about being the new owner of such an amazing car.I’m a self professed car whore and I’ve owned a lot of cars over the years but this is my first mustang. I’m currently in my 90’s phase and also recently acquired a 1996 Corvette Grand Sport.As a newbie I’m looking forward to being actively engaged to learn and hopefully contribute.