I have been troubleshooting a Code 22. I have an 87 but the car has an 89 Harness and A9L ECM, full MAF conversion.



-I checked the test harness ground and its good.

-I checked the resistance between the MAP/BAP connector, TPS connector, and EGR connectors (ground wires) and all checks good.

-Resistance from the BAP/MAP sensor plug to ground (neg battery terminal) is good.

-The BAP/MAP connector shows 5V with the ignition on, orange wire.

-All pointed to a bad sensor. My DVM doesn't read HZ so I took the chance.



-I swapped the MAP sensor for a new NAPA BAP sensor and no change to the codes.

-I had a bad experience with a bad/new EGR sensor and so I bought a second new BAP sensor "Standard" brand from O'reillys and no change to the codes.



-The A9L ECM was recently refurbished due to a couple burned pins caused by a burnt O2 sensor wire.



I am at a loss on what to check next. Maybe the ECM isn't getting the signal, a break in the wire somewhere?



Thanks,

Jason