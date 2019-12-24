Cold Start Rough Idle

I have a really rough cold start which stalls the car out and runs rough and kills car have to try tapping the gas until it smooths out. Also long crank time on cold start as well. Once warm car will start no problem.

Tested Fuel pressure

KOEO : 0-5psi (if i prime the key about 3-4 time pressure will rise about 5/10 psi at a time till it reaches about 35 psi.

KOER : 37 psi (Fuel Regulator Vac off @ 41psi) no fuel coming out of regulator when vacuum line off it.



New Fuel Pump/Filter

New Coil