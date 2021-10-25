General karthief
wonder how much it would cost to ship you a pair
Mod Dude
- Aug 25, 2016
- 20,329
- 6,902
- 203
Copied from private conversation, I can only guess from the frequency that I somehow hold the secret 'fix', well, it's still a secret.
avelis32
avelis32
New Member
Yesterday at 11:03 PMNew
Hello General karthief,
My name is Alex. I am new to forums I have a 93 Mustang GT I am having an issue with and I am at a complete loss at this point. A little history to this car is I bought it about 5 years ago completely stock in running condition. A few months later I wanted more power so I pulled the motor and did a mild build. Having some drivability issues about a year about I put in a new distributor and did a TFI relocation kit with a brand new TFI module. That fixed the shutting off issue and I drove the car for a little while until the lower intake started leaking and I was getting excessive blow by. I decided to pull the motor back in April and put in a completely stock 5.0 out of my friends 93. Before I put it in my car I installed a new timing chain, resealed the entire motor, installed a new water pump, new push rods and lifters, I had the stock heads slightly decked and had new springs installed, new IAC, TPS, and rest of the sensors. So it is pretty much back to stock. Once it was back together I went to fire it up and it'll crank, start and rev for literally a second then die. I have followed jrichker's crank no start checklist to a T. I have spark all the way to the plugs, I have compression, a have fuel pressure at the rail (40 psi), injectors pulse, all grounds are good, I had a tuner on it for my last motor that I took out, new pump, new ignition switch. The car will run while spraying starting fluid into the TB but don't know what else to check. Any help would be appreciated. Thanks.
Mod Dude
Aug 25, 201620,3286,902203polk county florida
6 minutes ago
While I appreciate the confidence in my mechanical ability I am not an expert, I barely qualify to check oil, so I will move this to the fox tech forums, I will give my opinion after a question or two.
Checked for codes?
Checked tire pressure?
SN Certified Googler
My idiot light is on:
AKA Private Carjacker
https://stangnet.com/mustang-forums/threads/the-exxon-valdez-is-speaking-to-me.903839/
