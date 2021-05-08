Convertible top issue and wipers don’t work

So I have a 1994 GT vert, it’s been kinda ravaged by (lovely people) before me and I’m slowly trying to put it back together correctly.

My convertible top works, really well, but it doesn’t go all the way down on the passenger side, it kinda sits with a lean and doesn’t tuck itself in, any idea what could be stopping this? I’ve looked and I don’t see anything physically stopping it.

On to the next issue, my wipers do not work and I do not hear the pump turn on either for the fluid. Could this be the module above the fuse box under the dash? The fuses are not blown and have been replaced and checked. I’m clueless.
 

