Engine Coolant flow problems

Okay, so my 89 gt is doing something strange. When I first bought the car two years ago, I noticed the lower radiator hose was swollen and the car was overheating. Not crazy. But just a little. Since then, I've replaced the thermostat to a 180, replaced all the hoses and of course flushed and refilled the radiator which is an aftermarket aluminum one. Not sure of the brand, it was on the car when I bought it. It has a really small overflow as well that is incredibly insufficient and won't bleed any pressure. If I close the cap on the overflow all the way, the lower hose will collapse. So here's the other thing I just noticed last night. After buying a infrared heat gun. I was messing around in the engine bay. I noticed my lower radiator hose is starting to become swollen again, all the others are fine. So I ran the car and waited till it reached temp. The entire time the lower hose was much hotter until the thermostat opened and the upper hose began to heat up. Even after the upper hose warmed up, the lower hose was always hotter by about 15 degrees. The lower is also becoming so pressurized I noticed it's squeezing coolant out of the small spaces around the clamp and dripping down the bottom of the radiator. So anyway. After that long ass story, what gives? What needs fixing or replacing now lol
 

do you have standard accessories spinning the water pump in the correct direction?

The pump output should be on the upper hose, so once coolant is circulating, the upper hose should see higher pressure and higher temps.

Not closing the cap all the way could create some issues. You should really address the overflow issue so you can tighten the cap properly. If the car correct for the radiator? Is it the cap which doesn’t allow fluid to draw back from the overflow when the system cools?
 
