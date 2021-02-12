Hello!Hope everyone is doing well and stay safe!Just some questions about Flushing and filling the cooling system on an 87' vert. I'm probably overthinking this, but I always want to make sure and cant see to find anything concrete on the net.I'm bringing back to life my 87 vert after sitting for 12+ years. I've owned it since 1994 and always taken extreme care of it with constant maintenance. At this time I have just about everything off and out of the engine bay for cleaning and painting, except the cooling system. The coolant is still green from what I can see taking the rad cap off... The Rad is only 3/4 filled.Question 1 - Is it safe to flush the heater core, Rad, Engine, all separately without being able to start the engine? It'll be a long while before that.Question 2 - Is there any way to spin the water pump to possibly simulate a running engine? like use a drill with a rubber wheel against the water pump? I dunno hahaQuestion 3 - is it safe or even necessary to use one of those Power flushers that use a compressorQuestion 4 - again, is it safe or even necessary to use those vacuum coolant fill systems to help minimize any air pockets?I just don't know what to do or what my options are since the engine is not running at this time.Should I even do a flush and just top off the RAD keeping the stat out of the car until I can get the engine up and running?Thank you everyone for all your time reading this and help!