Cpp mini sub install

I never found much on the install for the Classic Performance Products mini sub frame with tubular a-arms so I'm going to try to document this as I go,, Bear with me its my first build progress write up, and I'm not much for stopping to take pictures. But here I go.So some back story first. Little hesitant about this kit because of the lack of resources, the fact that there service/sales department is terrible (more on that later), and build quality.I went ahead with this kit because I'm in a situation where welding isn't an option. Where I live has a tiny garage, and if I try to run my welder for more than sheet metal it blows the 15amp fuse that runs the garage, bathroom, fridge... you get the pictureThere she is!! spent a few hours Saturday on tear down, but didnt want to bore you with that.There's the two bare shock towers sort of cleaned up and emptyThis is what I considered the point of no return. The original strut mounts need to be lopped off for the new subframe. Little nervous about this so I spent some time removing the leaking bendix steering to make way for the new integral borgeson box.Deep breath.... and they're gone!! only tip I have is make sure your center punch is super sharp so you get a nice divot for the spot weld cutter to track in.And there's my pinky finger, probably the only one not bleeding at this point HA but here's the frame cleaned up a bit with a quick spray just to keep things neat. The nice thing about working on the Mut-stang is I don't have to worry about it being pretty or masking anything off etc, someday she'll be blown apart for paint.... somedayNow theres a big gap in time here because I really struggled with the next step. The control arm eccentrics they sent are JUNK!!! Super soft steel. 3 went in pretty easy but the 4th got jammed up big time, I only got it about half way in and no matter how hard I wacked it with a BFH it would not budge. I wound up having to take a bunch of stuff back apart and pressing it out with a ball joint press. When I got it out I noticed the tiniest bit of slag? I guess inside the steel insert for the bushing that wedged it up. Also some how I rounded out the "D" in the eccentric washers making them usless, didnt take much force to do at all... 5 hours ago I called CPP about getting a new eccentric and still haven't gotten a call back... I went ahead and ordered a set from summit with cam eliminators... Overnighted them hopefully they get here tomorrow..Here's what the sub looks like sort of installed, I broke 2 7/16" drill bits so I called it for the night. The 4 bolts at the front of the core support were a pain, unless You wanna pull the radiator, you better have small fingers. Un seen is a 1/4' plate that starts those bolts out and is the bread in this sub-frame/core-support sandwich. Again, If I had the option I would have welded the bolts to those plates to make install a little easier. Also this car is old, who knows whats been done to it, but I assume someone used the core support as a jacking point as it was shaped a bit like a banana. I used a little bit longer bolt and just pulled the sub-frame and core support together, probably not the thing to do, but I think it'll be fine. I guess I'll find out when I get it aligned. Also not real happy about the "powder coating", you can see exactly which bolt I had problems with and how easily the paint chipped, oh well she's a go'r not a show'r.More tomorrow! Thanks Fellas!!