A real King Cobra clutch assembly doesn't have any more pedal effort than the standard clutch. I have had 2 of them as replacements for stock clutches.You may have a binding clutch cable or a different pressure plate from the King cobra or stock.Justice, Valeo made a HD clutch for 5.0 Fords that was noted for its heavy pedal.Binding clutch cable... About every 3-4 days I had to adjust the clutch cable. It seemed lose adjustment and the transmission wouldn't go into gear. Since it was an adjustable cable, I thought that it might be stretched so I bought a replacement. Good idea, but not because the cable was stretched...I have never seen a cable fail in this manner. It was a Ford Racing part, so I wasn't expecting to see this.While I was at it, it fixed the problem of the firewall adjuster being difficult to turn. I added a roller thrust bearing to the adjuster. Now it is easy to turn and since the adjuster has click stops built into it, there is no worry about it moving without me turning it. It cost about $8 plus the shipping.