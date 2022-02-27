BigestFordFan
New Member
-
- Feb 15, 2022
-
- 1
-
- 0
-
- 1
-
- 58
This was a Custom grind Crane Cam . not a catalog item will fit Factory 302/351 Hyd roller engines. Crane Part # 44HR00029
8620 steel core. 220 @ 050 duration-- .311 lobe lift-- .498 with stock 1.6 ratio rockers .528- with 1.7 rockers --114 lobe separation
Grind number HR-220/311-14 Basic Rpm range 2400-6000 Excellent cam for forced induction.
$200 plus shipping. Item in Kitts Hill Ohio 45645 1985-up
8620 steel core. 220 @ 050 duration-- .311 lobe lift-- .498 with stock 1.6 ratio rockers .528- with 1.7 rockers --114 lobe separation
Grind number HR-220/311-14 Basic Rpm range 2400-6000 Excellent cam for forced induction.
$200 plus shipping. Item in Kitts Hill Ohio 45645 1985-up