Hey guys, I'm building a big bore 347 to make somewhere in between 800-1000hp, I know there are some high dollar cranks out there that can do the job but dont really fit the budget. I was looking at internally balanced cranks from Callies, Lunati, Eagle, and Scat and as far as my research goes I'm really leaning towards the Lunati Voodoo crank. I already know that eagle and scat are Chinese and can be hit or miss but from my understanding the Callies Compstar and Lunati Voodoo are also Chinese just machined in the US so they are typically a better quality. However the Callies Compstar is a $1000 crank while the Lunati Voodoo is a $600 crank. Is there really a reason to go with the Callies over the Lunati? I'm trying to figure out where that extra cost is factored in.
 

