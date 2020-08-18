Been having problems with coolant boiling up and out of the cap on my '06 GT after I drive it longer than ~10 minutes.



Tried to use the Autozone coolant pressure tester, but every time I try to use the tester's pump, the pressure never holds and I can hear/feel air hissing up out of the reservoir where the cap would be...no matter how hard & carefully I tighten that pressure tester fitting, air just hisses out.



I've never heard of the threads on a coolant reservoir going bad...has anyone run into this problem before? Or can anyone shed some light on what I should do (buy a new OEM coolant reservoir? Take it to a shop cause it might be something else?)