I'd tell ya what I'd do.



You'll need at least three ratchet straps, and I'd get 2 strips of 36" long 1/8" aluminum strap ( 1.250 wide...a little extra margin for safety is'nt gonna hurt you here) Some 1/4" diameter long reach aluminum pop rivets, a roll of the blue paper towels that AZ sells, a couple of cans of brake clean, and 2 packets of JB weld "industrial strength" ( comes in a big assed tube,....its reeaalllyyy expensive ( like 20 bucks for the 2 tubes )). Finally you'll need a chain, and access to an engine hoist. 2 strong friends, a pickup, and a long stretch of deserted road.



You'll want to do this the right way,...no sense skrimping now...( Unless you want to do this all over again)



Then,...I'd scrape off all of the remaining old intake gaskets and get that mating surface as clean as possible on both the intake, and the head surface. Follow that up with a liberal doseage of brake clean. (Stuff the intake ports with blue paper towels, so there'll be no chance of junk getting into the head ports)



Next, clean that crack that runs the length of the lifter valley with brake clean. MOF, the whole lifter valley needs to be ABSOLUTELY free of any oil for this to work.

Once that's perfectly clean, stuff the lifter holes with blue towels.



Now, get a ruler, and measure the distance between the lifter bores....Record that. ( You'll need it for the next step)

Cut the aluminum strap into equal lengths, and pre-drill several holes in each one.

This next step is the tricky one, cause you gotta act a little quickly here.



Mix up one whole pkg of the JB Weld, and blob that stuff liberally into the long crack...Once the entire crack is coated, take the ratchet straps, and wrap three of them around the whole block and crank them bitches down....You'll see the crack close as you crank...which is the desired effect. . Once the crack is completely closed,...go get a beer.



You can't do nothing till the next day.



On the next day, remove the straps, and then take the aluminum straps you predrilled the day before, and lay as many as you can fit between the lifter bores ( perpendicular to the barely visible crack) Through-drill the holes into the cast iron lifter galley. Once you drill a hole, seal it shut with a pop rivet..( I woulda recommended using steel ones here to do this, but 1/4" steel rivets are a bitch to get to work, Aluminum ones work so much easier)

Go along drilling and riveting each hole in each strap until you've completely covered the valley with an impregnable layer of aluminum strap.



(That thing ain't going nowhere now)



Drain the oil, you'll wanna make sure that all of the cast iron shavings are out from the through drilling.



Now,...here's where you gotta make a judgement call, because you're gonna have to do something a little........unorthodox.

But, if you'll do it, you'll never have to worry about the intake manifold moving around, and causing those gaskets to look like ass ever again..



Take the other JB Weld kit, mix it up, and coat the sealing surfaces of the intake manifold and China walls with as much JB weld as you can blob on there. And bolt the lower intake back on. Be sure to crank down the intake bolts....and make sure that there is evidence of JB weld googe blobbing out everywhere water and oil could get out. ( Not gonna be a huge issue here really, but better safe than sorry)



The reason for putting the intake on permanently, is that it now serves as a " girdle" across the top of the engine to prevent further cracking. The down side is,..that intake ain't ever coming off again.



Go get more beers, and Let this thoroughly dry for at least 48 hours.



Two days later, call up your two friends, and get their help. ( You'll need some big dudes here)



Take the chain I listed in the above list, and bolt it across two holes in the top of the lower intake. This isn't really that important as to where you put them, as long as you get the bolts threaded in deeply enough so that the hoist can lift the

ENTIRE engine into the back of the pick up.



Put the engine into the back of the truck,...it's going on a little ride for the next step. Take the same ratchet straps you used earlier, and temporarily secure the engine from rolling around.



Choosing a good day weather wise is important here, cause you're two burly buddies gotta ride in the back of the truck with the engine.



Plan your route,...choose a path devoid of traffic, ( you'll thank me later.)



Once you're on your way, and you've found the right path, let your two friends know that they probably won't be able to hear you, and come up with a hand signal system so you won't have to scream over the 70 Mille an hour wind.



Next, and only after which you've confirmed that the stretch of road you're on is truly devoid of cars and pedestrians alike, give your buddies the first of two hand signals to lower the tail gate. ( or, if you've thought this through,..you will have already done that before starting off )

Next, have each of your buddies remove the two ratchet straps from the engine, and have them re- attach the straps to the center rear belt loops of their pants, as a safety precaution to prevent them from falling out of the truck.



Finally, Once you are absolutely certain that there are no cars behind you, and only after your two buddies are securely strapped into the bed of truck, give them the pre-designated hand signal to push that broken -assed piece of junk off the back of the truck.