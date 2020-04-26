I have a 1984 Foxbody gt350 and am looking to kind of go-kart the thing. I want to delete pretty much the whole interior and was wondering if anyone here has heard of brackets and/or some prefabbed frames to put the gauge clusters and other necessities back in whilst maintaining pretty much no dashboard. My interior is pretty shot up and just decided to oust the non-essentials, "weight reduction", am I right? Any and all replies would be amazing, thanks a bunch!