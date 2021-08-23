Diablo Delta Chip Removal

I have on my 2003 mustang GT a "diablo" revolution chip on the ecu header.
I want to remove it but when I do, the car wont start and the odometer shows -------
When I put the chip back, it runs, like crap but that normal since I bought it.
Anyone know how to get my ecu back to stock?
I read that removing the chip should do it but it doesn't seem to be working that way.

thanks

It looks like this and has pin headers but nothing plugged in like a switch.

diablo.jpg
Untitled.jpg
 

