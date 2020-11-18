Did some paint correction today, great results !

After work today I turned on the heat in the garage and decided it was time to address an issue with the hood on y 93GT.I painted this hood last spring after I modified it to fit my 393w, I am NOT a pro body guy and had some serious orange peel afterlaying the clear. It was frustrating because I've sprayed this same clear with the same equipment and had great results in the pastbut not this time, who knows maybe air temp, operator error etc. ?So that led me to some serious wet sanding , started with 1000 grit and worked my way up to 2500.Moved on to using my normal cutting compound and pad combo but again I was not getting the results I wanted,keep in mind I am just a hobbyist who enjoys paint correction and have a lot to learn .Left the hood that way for the summer but was never happy with the finish, I did some research and decided to tryMenzerna FG400 cutting compound , Lake Country microfiber cutting pad on my cheap long throw DA.All I have to say is WOW ! i was impressed cut through the leftover sanding scratches and haze , even finished nicely !BeforeAfter