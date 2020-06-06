Difference Rear axles Mustang II

Rockinkees
Hi there,
I want to know if there is any difference between the rear axles of the Mustang II 4-cil, 6cil and V8.
Besides the gear ratio that is.
I’ve thought I’ve read somewhere, the 4 and 6 cilinders has an 8” ring gear and the V8 an 6 1/4” ring gear?? But I can’t find this anymore.
you would say an 8” is stronger than a 6 1/4” right?
How much horsepower will the different axles take?
I ask this because we are looking for an axle of about 57” Width. Mustang II has that width.
It going to be in a 1935 Ford with a small block, the Stock axle won’t take the power of a small block.
so, I want to know the difference between the axles, I’m in Holland, lots of axles but not V8 axles...
thanks!
