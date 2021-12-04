Today's project was to get my instrument panel lights working like they should. There was one spot on the dimmer wheel that made the lights come on but barely enough to see. So i dug out my spare OEM switch and checked it out. It needed cleaning. I used sandpaper and any tiny brush i could find to clean all the contact areas. Space is very limited. I just swapped it out. Seems to have fixed the issue but it's sunny right now so once it's dark i will know for sure.Here's the two switches.... Nice green accents, huh?Next project..... Soaking the green one in Pine Sol to see how clean it comes. Wondering if this will hurt the rest of the switch though??