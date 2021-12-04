Electrical Dimmer Switch

Today's project was to get my instrument panel lights working like they should. There was one spot on the dimmer wheel that made the lights come on but barely enough to see. So i dug out my spare OEM switch and checked it out. It needed cleaning. I used sandpaper and any tiny brush i could find to clean all the contact areas. Space is very limited. I just swapped it out. Seems to have fixed the issue but it's sunny right now so once it's dark i will know for sure.
Here's the two switches.... Nice green accents, huh?
20211204_110634.jpg


20211204_110711.jpg


Next project..... Soaking the green one in Pine Sol to see how clean it comes. Wondering if this will hurt the rest of the switch though??
 

If the cleaning solution doesn't work, i might be the guinea pig and take the whole switch apart just to see how difficult it will be to fit some new rivets. Or if it's even possible to take it apart without killing it . We will see.
 
