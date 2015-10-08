Diode Dynamics Tail Light Sequencer 2010+ Ford Mustang! Plug & Play Harness! Usa Made





View: http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lslMEy2mSnc





From the factory, Ford included sequential turn signals on the 2010+ Mustang. However, this pattern is only used for the turn signals! The brake and hazards still flash with a static pattern.



The Diode Dynamics Tail Light Sequencer Module makes the tail lights flash in a sequential pattern for all functions, including brake, hazard, and locking/unlocking your Mustang.



With fully plug-and-play installation, this is one of the easiest ways to make your Mustang stand out on the road.



The module has been designed with quality components, custom-tooled OEM-grade connectors, and includes embedded circuit protection, for high reliability over time.



This product is manufactured in St. Louis, Missouri by Diode Dynamics Manufacturing.

All products by Diode Dynamics are backed by a 30-day satisfaction guarantee and a three-year limited warranty.