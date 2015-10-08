Diode Dynamics Tail Light Sequencer 2010+ Ford Mustang! Plug & Play Harness! Usa Made

Tail Light Sequencer 2010+ Ford Mustang


View: http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lslMEy2mSnc




From the factory, Ford included sequential turn signals on the 2010+ Mustang. However, this pattern is only used for the turn signals! The brake and hazards still flash with a static pattern.

The Diode Dynamics Tail Light Sequencer Module makes the tail lights flash in a sequential pattern for all functions, including brake, hazard, and locking/unlocking your Mustang.

With fully plug-and-play installation, this is one of the easiest ways to make your Mustang stand out on the road.

The module has been designed with quality components, custom-tooled OEM-grade connectors, and includes embedded circuit protection, for high reliability over time.

This product is manufactured in St. Louis, Missouri by Diode Dynamics Manufacturing.

15_ford_mustang_sequencer_collage.jpg



All products by Diode Dynamics are backed by a 30-day satisfaction guarantee and a three-year limited warranty.​

Questions? Feel free to ask here, PM, email [email protected] or call us: (314) 205-3033

*PM us for the free-shipping code* (U.S. forum members only)

Thank you!
Nick C.
15_ford_mustang_sequencer_gif.gif
 
