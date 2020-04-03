Does a 2015 Mustang have a radio code?

All,
I just got a 2015 Mustang and Im new to this forum. Can anyone tell me if there's a radio code that I need to retrieve before I disconnect the battery? In my other car the entertainment system is matched to the VIN and there is no user accessible code. Is the Mustang that way?
thanks
