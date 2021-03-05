Dome light issue

Y

Yfz450racer13

New Member
Feb 24, 2021
3
0
1
32
15541
I recently bought a 2004 gt. Went to change the bulbs for the dome light. The middle bulb. And realized there wasn't one so I put the bulb in. And Waalaa there's light. Issue is that it won't go off when I shut the door. I've already turned my lights the whole clock wise to make sure it wasn't on the interior light setting. I've sprayed wd40 on the latch and the hinges. My question is are the door switches located in the door by the latch or by the hinges. The bottom hinge has what looks like a black plastic/rubber that the metal squeezes when door is being closed. What's that?
Thank you and hopefully someone can help. I just got the car and fixing all the little things in it so it's all new to me
 

  • Sponsors(?)


You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

C
Drivers side head light issue
Replies
2
Views
130
1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk-
cwo25
C
B
Strange Tail Light Problem
Replies
0
Views
464
2005 - 2014 S-197 Mustang -General/Talk-
Big Studly
B
rabidscoobie
Backup Lights Fuse Blows???
Replies
3
Views
776
1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk-
rabidscoobie
rabidscoobie
S
01 v6 very dash wiring issue
Replies
4
Views
637
SN95 V6 Mustang Tech
wmburns
wmburns
S
New Chick with a Stang
Replies
5
Views
660
The Welcome Wagon
LILCBRA
LILCBRA
Top Bottom