Been trying to setup my 1988 gt vert with a compustar security system for a few days, I know nothing on automotive wiring and took on this project car to learn about them, I have been working on the door locking part of the system and had to reverse polarity because the supplied power is negative. (Pic below) I wired to these connections using a temporary setup and the locks worked well on the keyfob however the door locks were underpowered using the door switch. I started to splice wires for permanent use but I keep popping my 12v constant fuse going to my relay using the keyfob and if I connect my grounds together on a ground screw and hold the door switch my wires from the relay start to heat up instantly, my car is completely open right now so I can splice wherever with ease. Any help is greatly appreciated