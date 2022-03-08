double din without the screw holes is now a thing.

ChaseRoads

do I need to lube this area?
Oct 29, 2020
103
34
38
39
midwestern america
In case you guys didn't see it. 417fox redid their double din install kit and it how installs with no visible screws. Might be worth doing now.
www.417fox.com

NEW 1990-1993 RADIO RELOCATION DOUBLE DIN TRIM BEZEL | 417 FOX

PRE ORDER - ORDERS WILL SHIP STARTING MARCH 14THThis is custom hand fabricated trim bezel fits 1990-1993 Fox Body Mustangs and allows the relocation of your HVAC controls. This creates a much more ergonomic position of your choice of 2-DIN Stereo options. Optional Fan Control Connector can also...
www.417fox.com www.417fox.com
 

Top Bottom